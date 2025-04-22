The event is in its second year at Evan's Halshaw, PrestonThe event is in its second year at Evan's Halshaw, Preston
The event is in its second year at Evan's Halshaw, Preston | NW

13 pictures of Mustangs as American muscle car is celebrated at Preston dealership Evans Halshaw

By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 22nd Apr 2025, 13:02 BST

America’s iconic Pony car, the Ford Mustang, was celebrated at an event in Preston last weekend.

Eighty of the muscle cars from different eras were on display at Evans Halshaw in Port Way on Saturday, at a special event organised by the NW Stangs club.

See the pictures - and some Mustang facts - on the pages below.

Mustangs of all generations were at the event, organised by the North West Stangs club.

80 different Mustangs were on display

The event attracted enthusiasts from across the NW region

This year's event beat last year's turnout, which featured 65 Mustangs

