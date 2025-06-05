The event attracted more than 400 visitors, who enjoyed a trip down memory lane, bucket-list tunes and nearly 1,000 prize giveaways.
In collaboration with SpudBros, KFC also served up 600 jacket potatoes, including the exclusive Colonel Spud, loaded with popcorn chicken and supercharger sauce.
Check out our gallery below:
1. SpudBros help KFC celebrate their 60th anniversary at Preston Flag Market
The one-day pop up featured an immersive KFC museum and secret cinema, allowing visitors to dive into the days of KFC gone by and experience 60 years of the nation’s favourite chicken. | Neil Cross
2. SpudBros help KFC celebrate their 60th anniversary at Preston Flag Market
The exclusive collaboration with fellow Lanc locals SpudBros also proved the day’s hottest ticket, with all free jacket potatoes, including 400 of the limited-edition Colonel Spud loaded with popcorn chicken and supercharger sauce, claimed within four hours. | Neil Cross
3. SpudBros help KFC celebrate their 60th anniversary at Preston Flag Market
Roz Eccles, Assistant Manager for the original KFC restaurant at Fishergate, Preston said: “We were thrilled to be able to celebrate KFC’s 60th anniversary here at Fishergate, where it all started back in 1965. Having worked at the store for 30 years, and living in Preston all my life, I’ve seen firsthand how much our community and customers have always remained at the heart of everything we do. That’s why it is brilliant to be able to share our celebrations with the people of Preston, as thank you for their continued support.” | Neil Cross
4. SpudBros help KFC celebrate their 60th anniversary at Preston Flag Market
Jenny Packwood, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at KFC Pan-Europe and UK & Ireland, said: “Seeing the whole Preston community come together to celebrate 60 years of KFC has been amazing. It is such a privilege to be able to say thank you to the City for making KFC what it is today, and to celebrate with SpudBros. We’re looking forward to marking many more milestones in the next 60!” | Neil Cross
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.