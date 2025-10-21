Luckily, Preston is packed with top-rated spots serving up crispy cod, golden chips and all the trimmings.

We’ve rounded up 13 of the area’s best-loved chippies, each earning 4 stars or more on Google, from traditional seaside takeaways to long-standing family favourites.

So whether you fancy a quick bite by the beach or a sit-down supper with mushy peas on the side, these local gems have you covered.

Here are 13 of the best fish and chip shops to try:

1 . Bill & Bens Chippy Maitland Street, Preston, PR1 5XQ | 4.7 our of 5 (318 Google reviews) | "Wonderful chippy and extremely well priced compared to others." | Google Photo Sales

2 . Wee Chippy Holme Slack Lane, Preston, PR1 6EY | 4.7 out of 5 (122 Google reviews) | "Lovely chippy. Freshly cooked, lovely fish and chips. Staff are ace too." | Google Photo Sales

3 . Mister Eaters Longridge Road, Ribbleton, Preston, PR2 6RE | 4.5 out of 5 (131 Google reviews) | "Best chippy in England. Great service and friendly staff." | Google Photo Sales