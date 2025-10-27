Food hygiene ratings explained (England and Wales)

13 Lancashire businesses given new food hygiene ratings - here's what they scored

Published 27th Oct 2025

13 businesses in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

13 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Rated 4 on September 18.

1. Monte Cristo, Henry Street, Church, Accrington, BB5 4EC

Rated 4 on September 18.

Rated 4 on September 18.

2. Friends Lubistro, Edward Roberts Court, Bailrigg, Lancaster, LA1 4YT

Rated 4 on September 18.

Rated 4 on September 18.

3. The Deli, Lancaster University, Bailrigg, Lancaster, LA1 4YW

Rated 4 on September 18.

Rated 4 on September 25.

4. Meechok Thai Restaurant, Albert Road, Colne, BB8 0AG

Rated 4 on September 25.

