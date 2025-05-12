13 great photos as crowds enjoy fantastic weekend of music at Penwortham Live 2025

Check out our photo gallery from the event below:
The event took place between Friday, May 9 and Saturday, May 10. | Paul Heyes Photo: Paul Heyes/ South Ribble Borough Council
The event, delivered by South Ribble Borough Council in partnership with The Creative Network, saw hundreds of performances taking place across numerous venues. | Paul Heyes Photo: Paul Heyes/ South Ribble Borough Council
Wristbands for this year’s event gained punters entry into all venues for that weekend. | Paul Heyes Photo: Paul Heyes/ South Ribble Borough Council
The sun was shining during the event, with temperatures reaching a balmy 21C. | Paul Heyes Photo: Paul Heyes/ South Ribble Borough Council