13 great photos as crowds enjoy fantastic weekend of music at Penwortham Live 2025

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 12th May 2025, 13:50 BST

Penwortham Live 2025 delivered an unforgettable weekend packed with live music, featuring performances across a variety of venues.

Check out our photo gallery from the event below:

The event took place between Friday, May 9 and Saturday, May 10.

The event, delivered by South Ribble Borough Council in partnership with The Creative Network, saw hundreds of performances taking place across numerous venues.

Wristbands for this year’s event gained punters entry into all venues for that weekend.

The sun was shining during the event, with temperatures reaching a balmy 21C.

Related topics:PenworthamMusicLancashirePeople
