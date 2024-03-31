13 exciting events you can enjoy in Lancashire this spring

Amongst the newborn lambs, blossoming trees and rejuvenated landscapes of the county, you can always find something to do especially in the great outdoors.

Lancashire’s blend of pretty countryside villages, radiant coastal resorts and bustling cities offer a rich tapestry for visitors to explore.

Whatever you’re looking for you can find it in the latest edition of Visit Lancashire’s Events Guide, which covers the regions main events from April to June 2024.

Many of these attractions are free.

Here are some of the highlights:

**11th & 13th April

Accrington, Lancashire Price: Free

Try your hand at something new and join creative experts Handmade Productions for a fun, free 2- hour workshop to make simple and one-of-a-kind costumes and headdresses, inspired by Acorns and Oaks on Thursday 11th April.

**April – 9th June 2024

Blackpool, Lancashire

Price: Free

Head to Blackpool to encounter the fantastical, uniquely decorated, elephant sculptures at key locations across the town. Elmer the patchwork elephant is one of the most iconic, well-known elephants from a series of children’s books that have entertained youngsters for over 30 years.

** 19th April

Slaidburn, Lancashire

Price: £11 (+ booking fee)Grab your binoculars and join the Forest of Bowland team for a 2.5 mile walk along one of the area’s most stunning valleys. Learn about the international importance of the area and its rare upland habitats. There is a whole host of incredible wildlife that makes the Forest of Bowland its home in the Spring and Summer and there will be opportunities to discover them.

*3rd – 6th May 2024

Ribble Valley, Lancashire Price: £55

Celebrate the first of May’s bank holidays with a weekend of music in the Ribble Valley. This four-day festival showcases the very best of Jazz and Blues from around the world. With over 500 performers from many genres performing in Clitheroe and beyond, there will be plenty for everyone to enjoy and tap their feet to.

4th – 12th May 2024

Garstang, Lancashire

Price: Varies .Join in with some fantastic walks and experience springtime in the countryside in rural Wyre, Forest of Bowland and Morecambe Bay. This nine-day celebration of walking features 40 walks for all ages and abilities in the company of knowledgeable walk leaders.

5th May 2024

Chorley, Lancashire Price: £25

Calling all runners! If you want to tick off another town in your running sightseeing list, head to Chorley for their fantastic family friendly 10k event. With a two-lap 10k race starting in the town centre and taking in the beautiful Astley Park and more, this sports event also brings a great village to the town centre for visitors to enjoy, with live entertainment, stalls and more.

13th May 2024

Ormskirk, Lancashire

Price: Free

Step into the world of heroic battles and life in English Norman Times, as the annual Ormskirk Medieval Festival takes you back to the 12th century. Coronation Park is taken over by barons, ladies, knights and freemen offering themed activities, demonstrations and displays exploring the past Visitors can expect to try on armour, try their hand at archery and take a closer look at weapons of the time.

25th – 26th May 2024

Caribbean Carnival – 50th Anniversary

Preston, Lancashire

Price: £2 for Carnival Day

One of the largest celebrations of Caribbean Culture has been taking place in Preston for 50 years and attracts tens of thousands of visitors each year. This year, the organisers are aiming for the biggest one yet. The Caribbean Carnival is open to all and is held to promote the appreciation and understanding of Caribbean culture by and for, diverse communities. Be part of the celebrations as the city dances to the rhythms of the Caribbean, enjoys traditional Caribbean cuisine and more.

25th – 27th May 2024

Lancaster, Lancashire

Price: Free

The historic city of Lancaster comes alive with the sights and tastes of Italy over the Spring Bank Holiday weekend.There will be a whole host of events including a 3-act concert in the Market Square on the Saturday night, followed by Italian supercars, superbikes, scooters, food, drink, artisan stalls, music and entertainment on the Sunday and a day of entertainment with a twist on the bank holiday Monday.

26th May 2024

Leyland, Lancashire Price: Free

Get ready to party! Music in the Park is back, and it brings with it a fantastic line up of celebrity chart toppers from the 80s and 90s!

Head to Worden Park in Leyland to dance the day away this Spring Bank Holiday, with big names including Billy Ocean, Jason Donovan, Heather Small, Katrina, Nathan Moore, Toyah, Sonia and Pat Sharp amongst other great acts.

31st May - 1st June 2024

Accrington, Lancashire

Price: Free

With a range of great activities and fun for all the family, the Accrington food and culture festival highlights some of the very best Lancashire produce while offering live entertainment and more across the Town Square, Market Hall and the grounds of St James’ Church. TV and Netflix star Molly Robbins will be returning to the event to headline the live cooking demonstration area. Paul Fox from The Crafty Fox will also join the line up.

14th – 16th May 2024

Poulton-Le-Fylde, Lancashire

Price: Free A brand-new event for 2024, head to Poulton-Le-Fylde for a jam packed weekend of live performances suitable for the whole family. Expect music, theatre, dance and more for families at venues across the town centre, including a dedicated marketplace Festival Stage, Poulton Community Hall, the Medieval Parish Church and Library. The festival stage will include community groups singing, dancing and performing and will be compered by Coastal Radio’s Scott Gallagher. The full programme will feature artists from all over the UK and across the globe.

30th June 2024

Colne, Lancashire Price: Free Head to Colne to watch brave soapbox racers hurtle down a huge 4-metre-high ramp outside the Town Hall, all the way down Albert Road, to the finish line outside Tubbs of Colne.The Colne Super Soapbox Challenge makes for a great day out for all the family with continual commentary and all the action visible on large format screens. As well as the excitement on the course itself, there'll be a funfair, live music and lots of food and drink concessions to choose from. Watch out for a celebrity guest too.

