13 pubs, restrautants & takeaways in Preston with new food hygiene ratings

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 21st May 2025, 10:05 BST

13 businesses across Preston have received updated hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

When dining out, it's essential to know that the café, restaurant or takeaway you're visiting maintains high cleanliness standards.

That's where the FSA’s hygiene ratings come in, offering valuable insight into how well local businesses are keeping their premises safe and sanitary.

The FSA rates food-serving establishments on a scale from zero to five, considering factors like hygiene practices, the condition of facilities and how businesses manage food safety.

Here are the latest hygiene scores for 13 Preston businesses:

Take a look at the 13 pubs, restrautants & takeaways in Preston that have been handed new food hygiene ratings

1. Preston food hygiene ratings

Rated 4 star on April 22

2. Bites N Beyond at C1 Market Hall, Earl Street, Preston

Rated 4 star on April 22 | Google Maps

Rated 4 star on April 23

3. Hopwoods Tap House at 149 Church Street, Preston

Rated 4 star on April 23 | Google Maps

Rated 4 star on April 23

4. Naafiah Takeaway at 138 Manchester Road, Preston

Rated 4 star on April 23 | Google Maps

