13 brilliant pictures as Preston City Mela 2025 brings South Asian culture to Flag Market

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 28th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST

Preston City Mela returned to the Flag Market for its 28th year, filling the city centre with the vibrant sights, sounds and flavours of South Asia.

The long-running celebration once again brought families and communities together, showcasing local talent, live performances, traditional food and a packed programme of cultural activities.

From colourful dance displays to music and craft, the event offered something for everyone to enjoy while celebrating Preston’s rich diversity.

Here are 13 of the best pictures from the day:

Preston City Mela returned to the city on Saturday, August 23 from 11am to 4pm.

1. Preston City Mela 2025

Preston City Mela returned to the city on Saturday, August 23 from 11am to 4pm. | Michelle Adamson

This free family event promised a full day of live performances, interactive workshops, and delicious food stalls.

2. Preston City Mela 2025

This free family event promised a full day of live performances, interactive workshops, and delicious food stalls. | Michelle Adamson

Now in its 28th year, Preston City Mela has become a staple in the city's cultural calendar, attracting crowds of thousands of people.

3. Preston City Mela 2025

Now in its 28th year, Preston City Mela has become a staple in the city's cultural calendar, attracting crowds of thousands of people. | Michelle Adamson

From traditional folk dances to contemporary fusion performances, the programme showcased the very best of local and regional talent, with live music, dance displays and plenty of opportunities for audience participation.

4. Preston City Mela 2025

From traditional folk dances to contemporary fusion performances, the programme showcased the very best of local and regional talent, with live music, dance displays and plenty of opportunities for audience participation. | Michelle Adamson

