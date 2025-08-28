The long-running celebration once again brought families and communities together, showcasing local talent, live performances, traditional food and a packed programme of cultural activities.
From colourful dance displays to music and craft, the event offered something for everyone to enjoy while celebrating Preston’s rich diversity.
Here are 13 of the best pictures from the day:
1. Preston City Mela 2025
Preston City Mela returned to the city on Saturday, August 23 from 11am to 4pm. | Michelle Adamson
2. Preston City Mela 2025
This free family event promised a full day of live performances, interactive workshops, and delicious food stalls. | Michelle Adamson
3. Preston City Mela 2025
Now in its 28th year, Preston City Mela has become a staple in the city's cultural calendar, attracting crowds of thousands of people. | Michelle Adamson
4. Preston City Mela 2025
From traditional folk dances to contemporary fusion performances, the programme showcased the very best of local and regional talent, with live music, dance displays and plenty of opportunities for audience participation. | Michelle Adamson