The research team at the sports comparison site, Compare.bet, analysed various factors to determine the final ranking. These factors included the number of sports funding projects in each region, the number of football fields in the area, and the number of Premier League footballers originally from the region.

Based on these factors, the study awarded each UK region a final score out of 100. The areas with the highest final scores then determined the final ranking.

Preston came third nationally, behind Carlisle and Stevenage, with a score of 64.31 out of 100. Sports funding has been a prime focus for the city in recent years. In 2022, the city received a £1,000 grant to help introduce new youth and young adult sessions into one of Preston’s local football clubs.

The city’s recent ‘Kits for the Lads’ scheme also helped to purchase football kits for children struggling financially, encouraging them to participate in local football leagues. The Football Foundation has also granted Preston a total funding scheme of £9,794,550.

See which stars were born in Preston below

1 . Sir Tom Finney Arguably England's greatest footballer, Sir Tom Finney was born in Preston in 1922, and played for PNE all of his career. He played for England 76 times, scoring 30 goals. | AFP/National WorldGetty Images Photo Sales

2 . Adam Nowland Adam Nowland was born in Preston in July 1981. Nowland started his career at Blackpool in 1998 where he made his professional debut at the age of 17. When he scored the first of his six League goals for the club, on 19 September, he became the youngest Blackpool player ever to score a League goal. | National World Photo Sales

3 . Clarke Carlisle Clarke Carlisle was born in Preston in 1979. He attended Balshaw's Church of England High School where he attained 10 A-grades at GCSE and studied mathematics and politics at A-level. As a defender, he played for a host of teams as a defender, including Blackpool, Burnley, QPR and Preston. | LEP Photo Sales