1. Matt Wade The Banana King
For £90,000 you can buy this grocers and fruiterers business currently based in Orchard Street, Preston. It's been in the same family for more than 100 years, and is being sold due to pending retirement. It has a weekly turnover of £9,000 and also trades online. Photo: Ernest Wilson and Co Ltd/Rightmove
2. Courtyard Cafe, Clifton Fields, Lytham Road, Preston
This licenced cafe is situated on the Clifton Fields Business Park, between Lytham and Preston.
It sells a range of breakfasts, light meals, toasties, paninis and sandwiches, hot and cold drinks, a selection of beers, wines and spirits, and has outdoor seating for up to 35 people. Business for sale for £55,000. Photo: Kendricks/Rightmove
3. Kake, Inglewhite Road, Longridge
This bakery business in the heart of Longridge is on offer for £31,995 inclusive of stock. The premises are available on a lease. Agent Alan J Picken states: "excellent sales and profits achieved". Photo: Alan J Picken/Rightmove
4. La Belle Beaute, Church Lane, Goosnargh
This spa business in Goosnargh is available for offers around £60,000. Goodwins Business Brokers Ltd say it has an annual turnover of around £60,000 with net profits of £32,500. The business will come fully furnished and equipped for an incoming operator. Photo: Goodwins Business Brokers/Rightmove
