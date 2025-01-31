H&D Pension Fund has submitted an application to Derry City and Strabane District Council for a site off Melmount RoadH&D Pension Fund has submitted an application to Derry City and Strabane District Council for a site off Melmount Road
12 new planning applications this week in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble

By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 31st Jan 2025, 13:54 BST
Updated 31st Jan 2025, 13:56 BST

Dozens of new planning applications have been verified across Lancashire this week.

They range from small scale house alterations, to plans for a new 50-unit business park.

There’s also more plans to turn residential homes into children’s care facilities and for a new convenience shop on a pub car park.

We’ve highlighted some of the most interesting applications from Preston, Chorley and South Ribble below.

Thistlewood Properties has applied for permission to build a convenience store in the car park of the Minstrel pub in Eaves Green Road, Chorley.

1. The Centre, Eaves Green Road, Chorley

Thistlewood Properties has applied for permission to build a convenience store in the car park of the Minstrel pub in Eaves Green Road, Chorley. | Studio PH/Chorley Borough Council Photo: Studio PH/Chorley Borough Council

Plans have been launched to use this property as a residential care home for one child aged seven to 17, with 24-hour residential care with up to two staff members and a manager on site working on a shift basis.

2. 36 Poplar Avenue, Euxton

Plans have been launched to use this property as a residential care home for one child aged seven to 17, with 24-hour residential care with up to two staff members and a manager on site working on a shift basis. | Google Photo: Google

Bosses at Brindle Distillery want permission to convert steel container storage units so they can be used for the serving of hot food in association with the distillery and bar.

3. Brindle Distillery at Holmes Farm, Sandy Lane, Brindle, Chorley

Bosses at Brindle Distillery want permission to convert steel container storage units so they can be used for the serving of hot food in association with the distillery and bar. | Google

There has been permission in principle application for the erection of three dwellings on land at Ring O Bells, off Leyland Lane. The purple marked area is a rough indication only.

4. Ring O Bells, Leyland Lane, Ulnes Walton Leyland

There has been permission in principle application for the erection of three dwellings on land at Ring O Bells, off Leyland Lane. The purple marked area is a rough indication only. | google Photo: Google

