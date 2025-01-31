12 new planning applications this week in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble

They range from small scale house alterations, to plans for a new 50-unit business park.
There’s also more plans to turn residential homes into children’s care facilities and for a new convenience shop on a pub car park.
We’ve highlighted some of the most interesting applications from Preston, Chorley and South Ribble below.
1. The Centre, Eaves Green Road, Chorley
Thistlewood Properties has applied for permission to build a convenience store in the car park of the Minstrel pub in Eaves Green Road, Chorley. | Studio PH/Chorley Borough Council Photo: Studio PH/Chorley Borough Council
2. 36 Poplar Avenue, Euxton
Plans have been launched to use this property as a residential care home for one child aged seven to 17, with 24-hour residential care with up to two staff members and a manager on site working on a shift basis. | Google Photo: Google
3. Brindle Distillery at Holmes Farm, Sandy Lane, Brindle, Chorley
Bosses at Brindle Distillery want permission to convert steel container storage units so they can be used for the serving of hot food in association with the distillery and bar. | Google
4. Ring O Bells, Leyland Lane, Ulnes Walton Leyland
There has been permission in principle application for the erection of three dwellings on land at Ring O Bells, off Leyland Lane. The purple marked area is a rough indication only.
| google Photo: Google
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.