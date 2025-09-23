Wellies, umbrellas and waterproofs were out in force as hundreds lined the streets from Moor Park to the Flag Market to cheer on the colourful parade of music, dance and light.
Find our full photo gallery from the event below:
Community groups, dancers, musicians and performers added to the carnival atmosphere, with illuminated displays bringing bursts of colour to the evening despite the drizzle. | Michelle Adamson
Families joined in the fun along the route, waving lights and cheering as the procession wound its way into the city centre. | Michelle Adamson
The event culminated on the Flag Market where crowds gathered for a dazzling fireworks display over Preston’s skyline at 8.30pm. | Michelle Adamson
The 10th anniversary festival shone a spotlight on themes including creative health through singing, climate action and youth voices, alongside a diverse programme of performances and installations across the city. | Michelle Adamson