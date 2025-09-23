12 great photos as crowds defy rain for dazzling Torchlight Procession at Preston's Encounter Festival

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 23rd Sep 2025, 14:37 BST

Rain showers to dampen spirits in Preston on Saturday night as the city’s Encounter Festival rounded off its 10th anniversary with a spectacular Torchlight Procession.

Wellies, umbrellas and waterproofs were out in force as hundreds lined the streets from Moor Park to the Flag Market to cheer on the colourful parade of music, dance and light.

Find our full photo gallery from the event below:

Community groups, dancers, musicians and performers added to the carnival atmosphere, with illuminated displays bringing bursts of colour to the evening despite the drizzle.

Encounter Festival's spectacular Torchlight Procession

Community groups, dancers, musicians and performers added to the carnival atmosphere, with illuminated displays bringing bursts of colour to the evening despite the drizzle. | Michelle Adamson

Families joined in the fun along the route, waving lights and cheering as the procession wound its way into the city centre.

Encounter Festival's spectacular Torchlight Procession

Families joined in the fun along the route, waving lights and cheering as the procession wound its way into the city centre. | Michelle Adamson

The event culminated on the Flag Market where crowds gathered for a dazzling fireworks display over Preston’s skyline at 8.30pm.

Encounter Festival's spectacular Torchlight Procession

The event culminated on the Flag Market where crowds gathered for a dazzling fireworks display over Preston’s skyline at 8.30pm. | Michelle Adamson

The 10th anniversary festival shone a spotlight on themes including creative health through singing, climate action and youth voices, alongside a diverse programme of performances and installations across the city.

Encounter Festival's spectacular Torchlight Procession

The 10th anniversary festival shone a spotlight on themes including creative health through singing, climate action and youth voices, alongside a diverse programme of performances and installations across the city. | Michelle Adamson

