12 finalists announced in new Taste Lancashire Producer Awards

The Taste Lancashire Producer Awards 2024 will honour the producers and the produce they raise, nurture and prepare in four categories:

Drinks - artisanal producers and manufacturers of all hot and cold beverages.

Pantry - including preserved, ambient, frozen and ready to eat.

Bakery - pies and pastries savoury or sweet.

Fish, field and dairy - all kinds of meat, fish, vegetable, herbs, fruits and dairy products.

Marketing Lancashire launched the awards in partnership with Booths - Lancashire’s family-owned grocers who have been selling top quality produce since 1847.

The awards will run alongside the Lancashire Tourism Awards, with winners announced at the joint awards ceremony in February 2025.

Vikki Harris, Marketing and Partnerships Director of Marketing Lancashire said: “The calibre of applicants in these new awards was outstanding.

“Working with Booths, who bring their expertise and long-standing tradition for sourcing the finest produce from Lancashire and beyond, we have arrived at a group of exciting finalists who truly shine in their individual categories.

“The finalists will now be invited to tell their personal ‘food story’ and offer tastings to a panel of judges, including Booths buyers and other industry experts, at Booths Central Office, near Preston in January.

“We wish them all good luck and congratulate them on reaching this final stage, in a county that boasts so many excellent and accomplished food and drink producers and innovators.”

The finalists are:

