11 things to see and do this autumn in Lancashire – from spooky nights to festive fun

By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 16th Oct 2025, 19:48 BST

Lancashire is packed with things to see and do this autumn, from October half-term adventures to festive activities in the run-up to Christmas.

Whether you’re seeking a family-friendly day out, a romantic stroll under twinkling lights or a spooky fright night with friends, the county has it all.

From Halloween thrills to November light shows and early Christmas festivities, there’s something to suit every taste.

All of these events and more are featured in the brand-new Visit Lancashire October to December Events Guide.

You can view the guide online or visit visitlancashire.com for details on events, places to stay and dining options, helping you plan the perfect autumn getaway:

The British Textile Biennial celebrates Lancashire’s textile heritage with 60 artists across 27 exhibitions in historic mills, cathedrals and galleries. Explore installations, workshops, talks and guided tours focusing on invention and innovation - from plant dyes to space-age technology. Free to attend, it’s a must-see for art and history fans.

1. British Textile Biennial

Fylde Fest is a free, family-friendly festival showcasing Lancashire’s heritage, food, crafts and live music. Highlights include artisan markets, cooking demos, craft workshops, street performances and heritage trails. Local shops and cafés join in with tasters and special offers. Stay nearby at Offshore for a weekend of fun on the Fylde Coast.

2. St Annes Fylde Fest

Scare Kingdom, one of the UK’s top-rated Halloween attractions, features five mazes, 80 scare actors and 130 themed spaces. Visitors can enjoy chilling special effects, food and a bar. Perfect for thrill-seekers aged 13+, it’s voted the UK’s top Scream Park. Stay nearby at Mytton Fold Hotel to recover from a night of scares.

3. Scare Kingdom

Ascarium: Tricks or Treats turns SEA LIFE Blackpool into a spooky Halloween adventure. Families follow an immersive trail to help the Sea Witch, encountering haunted jellyfish and phantom piranhas. After Dark events for 10+ offer scarier thrills with live actors. Stay nearby at Hampton by Hilton for a convenient overnight visit.

4. Ascarium at SEA LIFE Blackpool

