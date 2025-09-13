The Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) covers 312 square miles of rural Lancashire and adjacent Yorkshire. From Hurst Green in the south to Wennington in the North, the Forest of Bowland is dotted with charming stone villages, some of which date as far back as pre-historic times.
Outdoor experts at Millets have compiled a list of 14 places throughout the country that offer glorious things to do for no cost, and the Forest of Bowland ranked in ninth place, based on Google and Tripadvisor ratings.
In first place was Embleton Bay in Northumberland, followed by Porth Joke in Cornwall.
Sam Chadwick, blog author and outdoor enthusiast at Millets, said: “Preparation is key when it comes to visiting any area of the UK, especially during the transitional months between Summer and Autumn, where the weather can be unpredictable. Packing waterproof clothing and taking lightweight layers that can be put on or taken off depending on the temperature is a good idea. Walkers should also wear supportive footwear when visiting sites with uneven and muddy terrain. This helps to reduce the risk of injury, or of tripping over uneven footpaths. You must also leave any place you visit exactly as you found it. Take any rubbish and equipment, such as camping chairs or wind breaks, home with you and be respectful of any wildlife and other people around you.”
Take a look at things to do and places to visit in the Forest of Bowland on the pages below - some do incur charges.
1. Visit Bowland Wild Boar Park
Take your wellies for a day out at Bowland Wild Boar Park.
See the animals, explore their habitats and meet their smaller residents in the animal petting area.
Adventure around the 62 acres, by foot or tractor rides, taking in theirnature trails and views Don’t forget to refuel in their refurbished café and Ice Cream Parlour.
They also have Rare Breed meat sales in the shop. Indoor activities come rain or shine in the Barn and Education Centre next to the Playground.
In October, a pumpkin patch also operates. Photo: BWBP
2. Beacon Fell Country Park
The Beacon Fell Country Park consists of 110 hectares (271 acres) of woodland, moorland and farmland. The Beacon Fell summit is 266 metres (873 feet) above sea level and offers spectacular views of the Forest of Bowland and Morecambe Bay. On a clear day it is even possible to see the Isle of Man.
There's two car parks (pay and display), toilets, a small refreshment kiosk, toilets, and a stone/wooden play area for children. | Google
3. Gisburn Forest
The largest forest in Lancashire, Gisburn is home to a network of waymarked forest walks and 16km of cycle trails (singletrack and forest road sections).
Cycle hire and group tours are available (by prior arrangement) from Cycle Bowland and Cycle Adventure. However you choose to enjoy the forest, Gisburn’s café is the perfect place to end your adventure with a well-deserved treat. | submit Photo: Google
4. Parkers Arms
Fancy some Lancashire grub?
Head to the Parkers Arms in Hall Gate Hill, Newton-In-Bowland, for some of the area's best. So good infact that it was named the best Lancashire pub at the National Pub & Bar Awards 2025.
It's particularly well known for it's pies - with one even featurin on the Hairy Bikers Go North programme.