11 spectacular pictures of the Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s Walk in the Dark

Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s annual Walk in the Dark event returned on Saturday night, with around 400 people putting their best feet forward.

The 11-mile trek started at Chorley and South Ribble Hospital at 8.15 pm, with participants walking in the dark to Rosemere Cancer Centre at Royal Preston Hospital.

The team at St Saviours Church in Bamber Bridge, located at the halfway point of the walk, opened their doors for refreshments and a toilet.

There were also medals and well deserved refreshments at the end, as well as a fab warm-up and entertainment on the night from Zumba with Jaime and The Worldwise Samba Drummers.

All funds raised help support life-changing projects for the benefit of local cancer patients, wherever they are cared for across the region.

Here are 10 great pictures from the night:

Walk in the Dark 2024 Walkies for Bessie the dog took on a different dimension when she joined, from the left, Lindsay, Elena and Isabelle, on this year's Walk in the Dark!

Walk in the Dark 2024 Eight-year-old Kian Young, from Chorley, was this year's youngest Walk in the Dark finisher to complete the course on foot. He completed its 11 miles with mum Charlotte Young and has so far raised £580 in sponsorship.

Walk in the Dark 2024 Theatre nurse Adele Bennett (second left) was joined by a team of colleagues, who swapped their usual scrubs for more flamboyant attire to take part in Walk in the Dark.

Walk in the Dark 2024 Penwortham Zumba instructor Jaime Kirby put this year's 550 walkers through their paces before they even set off with an energetic warm-up.