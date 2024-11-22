Planning applications near you, registered in the past week.Planning applications near you, registered in the past week.
11 planning applications registered this week in Preston, South Ribble and Chorley

By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 22nd Nov 2024, 12:55 GMT

Dozens of new planning applications have been registered across Preston, Chorley and South Ribble in the past week.

From proposals to build a convenience store on Green Belt land, changing homes into care facilities and turning a takeaway into a sweet shop, it’s all go.

We’ve picked out 11 of the most interesting applications below.

Plans have been entered to change the use of the private residential garage at this address to an MOT station.

1. 7 Park Drive, Lea, Preston

Plans have been entered to change the use of the private residential garage at this address to an MOT station. | google Photo: google

Plans have been launched to build a two-bedroom detached bungalow totalling 60.91m² with two parking spaces on land adjacent to 77 Dunoon Close.

2. 77 Dunoon Close, Preston

Plans have been launched to build a two-bedroom detached bungalow totalling 60.91m² with two parking spaces on land adjacent to 77 Dunoon Close. | google

Ruby Estates is seeking Listed Building Consent for the display of one non-illuminated wall sign on the gable end of this property.

3. 31 Church Street, Preston

Ruby Estates is seeking Listed Building Consent for the display of one non-illuminated wall sign on the gable end of this property. | google

It is proposed to change this building from professional services (Class E) to two self-contained apartments.

4. 29 Lowthorpe Road, Preston

It is proposed to change this building from professional services (Class E) to two self-contained apartments. | Google Photo: Google

Related topics:South RibblePrestonChorleyPlanningLancashire
News you can trust since 1886
