11 planning applications registered this week in Preston, South Ribble and Chorley

From proposals to build a convenience store on Green Belt land, changing homes into care facilities and turning a takeaway into a sweet shop, it’s all go.
We’ve picked out 11 of the most interesting applications below.
1 / 3
Dozens of new planning applications have been registered across Preston, Chorley and South Ribble in the past week.
From proposals to build a convenience store on Green Belt land, changing homes into care facilities and turning a takeaway into a sweet shop, it’s all go.
We’ve picked out 11 of the most interesting applications below.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.