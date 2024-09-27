The prominent brand, known throughout the North West, and official Rolex dealer, will be known as Loupe from tomorrow.
Loupe, which markets itself as “home to fine jewellery and renowned luxury watch brands” is part of Beaverbrooks, which took over Whittles several years ago.
Take a look at some of the pictures of Whittles over the years we have found in our archive.
1. Floral display
Sara Barrow with the floral Rolex watch commissioned by Whittles in 2018 | submit
2. Miller Arcade
Art Deco clock outside of Whittles jewellers, in the Miller Arcade | submit
3. Watchmaker Barry Douthwaite at Whittles Jewellers in 2014
Watchmaker Barry Douthwaite at Whittles Jewellers in 2014 | NW
4. 2013 shop
L to R - Sheila Bamber and Joanna Valentine of Whittles jewellers in Preston with John Croft of RBS. Credit: Jon Parker Lee Photography Ltd | Jon Parker Lee Photography Ltd Photo: Jon Parker Lee Photography Ltd
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.