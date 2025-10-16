11 photos as visitors hunt for vinyl treasures at Preston Market's Real Deal Record Fair

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 16th Oct 2025, 19:16 BST

Music lovers flocked to Preston Box Market for the Real Deal Record and CD Fair, rifling through vinyl, CDs, tapes and more in search of rare finds or new favourites.

The fair takes place on Saturdays throughout the year, giving collectors plenty of opportunities to explore.

Traders are ready to buy collections or offer advice, making it easy for visitors to sell or swap items.

The last Real Deal Fair took place on Saturday, October 11, with stalls opening from 9am.

Rain or shine, collectors of all ages can enjoy browsing hundreds of records, discovering hidden gems and meeting fellow music enthusiasts.

For more information on traders, opening times, and future events, visit www.prestonmarkets.co.uk.

1. Real Deal Record Fair at Preston Market

2. Real Deal Record Fair at Preston Market

3. Real Deal Record Fair at Preston Market

4. Real Deal Record Fair at Preston Market

