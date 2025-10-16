The fair takes place on Saturdays throughout the year, giving collectors plenty of opportunities to explore.

Traders are ready to buy collections or offer advice, making it easy for visitors to sell or swap items.

The last Real Deal Fair took place on Saturday, October 11, with stalls opening from 9am.

Rain or shine, collectors of all ages can enjoy browsing hundreds of records, discovering hidden gems and meeting fellow music enthusiasts.

For more information on traders, opening times, and future events, visit www.prestonmarkets.co.uk.

