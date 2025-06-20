The ground-breaking centre opened on Friday, replacing a 1969 building on the same site in Knowsley Street.

The new centre features a double-height main space with mezzanine floor, which will allow Foxton to hold multiple indoor sessions at the same time. In addition, there is a first-floor balcony for outdoor events and gatherings.

Also included in the new centre is a dedicated gaming room and a further first floor space featuring a training room and dance space, which will be used for a wide range of events including dance classes and meetings. There is also a new dedicated open-plan office space for the charity’s staff.

It has been funded by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS)’s Youth Investment Fund, following a successful bid in 2022.

Retiring CEO Jeff Marsh hands the key over to incoming CEO Cath Coffey.

Incoming CEO Cath Coffey speaks at the official opening of the new Foxton Centre in Preston.

Inside a relaxation room