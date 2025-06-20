How the centre looks from the outsideplaceholder image
11 photos as the new £2m Foxton Youth & Community Centre opens in Preston

By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 20th Jun 2025, 16:15 BST

Take a look inside the new £2m Foxton Youth and Community Centre in Preston.

The ground-breaking centre opened on Friday, replacing a 1969 building on the same site in Knowsley Street.

The new centre features a double-height main space with mezzanine floor, which will allow Foxton to hold multiple indoor sessions at the same time. In addition, there is a first-floor balcony for outdoor events and gatherings.

Also included in the new centre is a dedicated gaming room and a further first floor space featuring a training room and dance space, which will be used for a wide range of events including dance classes and meetings. There is also a new dedicated open-plan office space for the charity’s staff.

It has been funded by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS)’s Youth Investment Fund, following a successful bid in 2022.

Retiring CEO Jeff Marsh hands the key over to incoming CEO Cath Coffey. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

1. Retiring CEO Jeff Marsh hands the key over to incoming CEO Cath Coffey. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Retiring CEO Jeff Marsh hands the key over to incoming CEO Cath Coffey. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard | NW

Incoming CEO Cath Coffey speaks at the official opening of the new Foxton Centre in Preston.

2. Incoming CEO Cath Coffey speaks at the official opening of the new Foxton Centre in Preston.

Incoming CEO Cath Coffey speaks at the official opening of the new Foxton Centre in Preston. | NW

Inside a relaxation room

3. Inside a relaxation room

Inside a relaxation room | NW

Centre user Taejuan speaks at the official opening of the new Foxton Centre in Preston.

4. Centre user Taejuan speaks at the official opening of the new Foxton Centre in Preston.

Centre user Taejuan speaks at the official opening of the new Foxton Centre in Preston. | NW

