The ground-breaking centre opened on Friday, replacing a 1969 building on the same site in Knowsley Street.
The new centre features a double-height main space with mezzanine floor, which will allow Foxton to hold multiple indoor sessions at the same time. In addition, there is a first-floor balcony for outdoor events and gatherings.
Also included in the new centre is a dedicated gaming room and a further first floor space featuring a training room and dance space, which will be used for a wide range of events including dance classes and meetings. There is also a new dedicated open-plan office space for the charity’s staff.
It has been funded by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS)’s Youth Investment Fund, following a successful bid in 2022.