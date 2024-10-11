11 of the best car parks to use when nipping into Preston city centre

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 11th Oct 2024, 14:26 GMT

Whether it's a day out shopping or popping out to meet friends for dinner, sometimes it's just easier to drive to Preston.

But with a plethora of car parks available, it can be tricky trying to work out where to park.

And are you actually getting a good deal when you do find somewhere?

We’ve rounded up 11 car parks in the city that have been rated 3.5 and above on Google by users to help you decide.

Take a look at our gallery below:

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

£1.10 for one hour | 4.1 out of 5 (20 Google reviews) | "£4.20 for 12 hours parking. You can't fault it."

1. Trinity Square Car Park | Market Street West, Preston, PR1 2HB

£1.10 for one hour | 4.1 out of 5 (20 Google reviews) | "£4.20 for 12 hours parking. You can't fault it." | Google

Photo Sales
£2.20 for two hours | 4.2 out of 5 (5 Google reviews) | "Easy to pay for parking on app."

2. Glover’s Court Car Park | Glover's Court, Preston, PR1 3LS

£2.20 for two hours | 4.2 out of 5 (5 Google reviews) | "Easy to pay for parking on app." | Google

Photo Sales
£1.95 for two hours | 4 out of 5 (48 Google reviews) | "Car park is in the city centre, centrally placed, and is reasonably priced."

3. Preston Car Parking | Manchester Road, Preston, PR1 4HL

£1.95 for two hours | 4 out of 5 (48 Google reviews) | "Car park is in the city centre, centrally placed, and is reasonably priced." | Google Photo: £1.95 2 hours Get Direction

Photo Sales
£1.30 for one hour | 4 out of 5 (86 Google reviews) | "Cheap car park within five minutes walk of Preston city centre."

4. Avenham Car Park | Syke Street, Preston, PR1 3BN

£1.30 for one hour | 4 out of 5 (86 Google reviews) | "Cheap car park within five minutes walk of Preston city centre." | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonCar parksLancashire
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice