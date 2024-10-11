But with a plethora of car parks available, it can be tricky trying to work out where to park.

And are you actually getting a good deal when you do find somewhere?

We’ve rounded up 11 car parks in the city that have been rated 3.5 and above on Google by users to help you decide.

Take a look at our gallery below:

1 . Trinity Square Car Park | Market Street West, Preston, PR1 2HB £1.10 for one hour | 4.1 out of 5 (20 Google reviews) | "£4.20 for 12 hours parking. You can't fault it."

2 . Glover's Court Car Park | Glover's Court, Preston, PR1 3LS £2.20 for two hours | 4.2 out of 5 (5 Google reviews) | "Easy to pay for parking on app."

3 . Preston Car Parking | Manchester Road, Preston, PR1 4HL £1.95 for two hours | 4 out of 5 (48 Google reviews) | "Car park is in the city centre, centrally placed, and is reasonably priced."