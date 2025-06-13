The recognition comes through NHS England’s Integrated Urgent and Emergency Care Incentives Scheme for 2024/25, which highlights the dedication of frontline staff in delivering emergency care.

While celebrating progress, the scheme also acknowledges that further improvements are needed across the system.

As part of the scheme, a share of £150 million in capital funding was awarded nationally to hospital trusts that achieved the best or most improved four-hour A&E performance during 2024/25, showed the largest reductions in 12-hour A&E waits, and to integrated care boards with the best or most improved Category 2 ambulance response times.

Dr Michael Gregory, Regional Medical Director for NHS England in the North West, said: “I’d like to thank NHS staff across the region, who are working incredibly hard to deliver high quality urgent and emergency services.

“The achievements of those named as among the best performing and most improved NHS organisations in our region is testament to that effort, but it’s also important to acknowledge that a great many more organisations and services in the North West are making progress with reducing A&E waits and improving ambulance response times to ensure that patients get the service they expect and deserve.

“We recognise there is more to do and we are committed to working with NHS organisations in the North West to continue this journey of improvement.”

Find the full list below:

1 . Alder Hey Children's Hospital Ranked second nationally for A&E four-hour performance in 2024/25, treating 89.3% of patients within four hours. It also had the second lowest rate of 12+ hour waits (0.2%) and was among the top five trusts for year-on-year improvement from March 2024 to March 2025.

2 . East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust Named among the top 20 most improved trusts for reducing 12-hour A&E waits.

3 . University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust Ranked in the top 20 most improved trusts for 12-hour A&E wait time reductions.