11 North West NHS organisations recognised for excellence and improvement in urgent and emergency care

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 13th Jun 2025, 18:43 BST

11 NHS organisations across the North West have been recognised among the best performing and most improved in the country for A&E waiting times and Category 2 ambulance response times.

The recognition comes through NHS England’s Integrated Urgent and Emergency Care Incentives Scheme for 2024/25, which highlights the dedication of frontline staff in delivering emergency care.

While celebrating progress, the scheme also acknowledges that further improvements are needed across the system.

As part of the scheme, a share of £150 million in capital funding was awarded nationally to hospital trusts that achieved the best or most improved four-hour A&E performance during 2024/25, showed the largest reductions in 12-hour A&E waits, and to integrated care boards with the best or most improved Category 2 ambulance response times.

Dr Michael Gregory, Regional Medical Director for NHS England in the North West, said: “I’d like to thank NHS staff across the region, who are working incredibly hard to deliver high quality urgent and emergency services.

“The achievements of those named as among the best performing and most improved NHS organisations in our region is testament to that effort, but it’s also important to acknowledge that a great many more organisations and services in the North West are making progress with reducing A&E waits and improving ambulance response times to ensure that patients get the service they expect and deserve.

“We recognise there is more to do and we are committed to working with NHS organisations in the North West to continue this journey of improvement.”

Find the full list below:

Ranked second nationally for A&E four-hour performance in 2024/25, treating 89.3% of patients within four hours. It also had the second lowest rate of 12+ hour waits (0.2%) and was among the top five trusts for year-on-year improvement from March 2024 to March 2025.

1. Alder Hey Children's Hospital

Ranked second nationally for A&E four-hour performance in 2024/25, treating 89.3% of patients within four hours. It also had the second lowest rate of 12+ hour waits (0.2%) and was among the top five trusts for year-on-year improvement from March 2024 to March 2025. | Google

Photo Sales
Named among the top 20 most improved trusts for reducing 12-hour A&E waits.

2. East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust

Named among the top 20 most improved trusts for reducing 12-hour A&E waits. | Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
Ranked in the top 20 most improved trusts for 12-hour A&E wait time reductions.

3. University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust

Ranked in the top 20 most improved trusts for 12-hour A&E wait time reductions. | Google

Photo Sales
Included in the top 20 most improved trusts for cutting down 12-hour A&E waits.

4. Warrington and Halton Hospitals NHS Trust

Included in the top 20 most improved trusts for cutting down 12-hour A&E waits. | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PatientsNorth WestNHS
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice