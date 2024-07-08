The Lancashire & South Cumbria NHS Health & Social Care Apprenticeship Awards were presented at a glittering ceremony at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens on Friday, June 28.
Here are 11 great pictures from the event:
1. NHS Apprenticeship Awards
Broadcaster Owain Wyn Evans was the evening’s host. His wit, friendly manner and enthusiasm for awarding hardworking NHS apprentices provided genuine warmth and great entertainment for a vibrant and excited audience. | NHS Apprenticeship AwardsPhoto: NHS Apprenticeship Awards
2. NHS Apprenticeship Awards
Ruth Keeler, Strategic Lead for the Lancashire and South Cumbria Health and Care Careers and Engagement Service told the audience: “All nominees share a common thirst for learning, patient care, and a passion and dedication to making a difference. The calibre of applications has been extremely strong with over 350 nominees. Our panel of judges had an incredibly difficult task.” | NHS Apprenticeship Awards
3. NHS Apprenticeship Awards
Award categories included Rising Star, Perseverance, Equality Diversity and Inclusion, Clinical Apprentice and Innovation, culminating in the prestigious Excellence Award (Champion Apprentice of the Year). Each award category was sponsored by a local organisation or education provider. | NHS Apprenticeship AwardsPhoto: NHS Apprenticeship Awards
4. NHS Apprenticeship Awards
Included for the first time for the 2024 awards was the recognition of T-Level learners who have undertaken over 350 hours of industry placement in NHS and care organisations. | NHS Apprenticeship Awards
