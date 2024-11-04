11 dazzling pictures of people enjoying Garstang's annual bonfire and fireworks display

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 4th Nov 2024, 19:42 BST

The much-loved bonfire and fireworks display in Garstang returned on Saturday.

The event - which saw an incredible display of fireworks, refreshments and a huge bonfire - was a big hit with visitors.

Take a look at our gallery below:

The event took place at High Street Car Park.

1. Annual bonfire and fireworks display at High Street Car Park in Garstang

The event took place at High Street Car Park. | Michelle Adamson

It was organised by Garstang and District Lions Club.

2. Annual bonfire and fireworks display at High Street Car Park in Garstang

It was organised by Garstang and District Lions Club. | Michelle Adamson

Admission opened at 6.30 pm, with the bonfire starting at 7pm.

3. Annual bonfire and fireworks display at High Street Car Park in Garstang

Admission opened at 6.30 pm, with the bonfire starting at 7pm. | Michelle Adamson

The fireworks show began at 7.30 pm.

4. Annual bonfire and fireworks display at High Street Car Park in Garstang

The fireworks show began at 7.30 pm. | Michelle Adamson

