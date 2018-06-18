The Lancashire Post is joining forces with Preston’s College to launch a campaign that aims to encourage local businesses to create 100 apprenticeships in 100 days across central Lancashire.

We are asking businesses to make a commitment to take on at least one extra person in 2018 and commit to creating on-the-job training places.

Preston's College

Editorial Director Gillian Parkinson says ‘We are delighted to launch the Apprenticeships Challenge to highlight an issue vital to the future of the region and its young people. We hope many organisations will rally round in support to help us reach this amazing target.’

Apprenticeships deliver both for businesses and the economy and offer life-changing opportunities for our young people.

They provide a fantastic way for businesses to meet their recruitment needs in a cost effective way while providing local young people with a great start in their working life.

Apprenticeships provide young people with direct experience in a real working environment, making them more employable and allowing them to gain basic workplace skills before entering the job market

100 Apprenticeships in 100 Days Challenge

If you are a local business, big or small, you can get involved and become an apprenticeships champion, and help us achieve this target.

All companies that pledge their support to the challenge will be credited in a roll of honour during the campaign.

If you are a student hoping to secure an apprenticeship, this is a perfect opportunity for you.

As we move forward during the 100 days, we will feature some real-life experiences alongside pledges from our local businesses offering their support to the cause and generating new opportunities for young people.

So come on, get involved, together we can do it.

#100in100preston

How to get involved:

If you’re a local company and would like to hire an apprentice, upskill your workforce or learn more about the options available to you, please:

Call Preston’s College on 01772 22 55 77

Email training@preston.ac.uk

Visit www.preston.ac.uk/hundred-employers

How to get involved:

If you’re a student currently looking to become an apprentice, or would like to find out more information, you can:

Call Preston’s College on 01772 22 52 22

Email thejobzone@preston.ac.uk

Visit www.preston.ac.uk/hundred-apprentices