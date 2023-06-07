Firefighters were called to reports a barn was on fire off Crosse Hall Lane shortly after 11am on Wednesday (June 7).

The incident involved approximately “ten tonnes of hay” that was well alight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crews quickly stopped the fire from spreading to the rest of the barn – which also contained 13 tonnes of fertiliser (ammonium nitrate) and 2,000 tonnes of silage.

"10 tonnes of hay" went up in flames at a barn in Chorley (Credit: Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service)

Station Manager Cooper said: “The crews did a really good job using aggressive firefighting tactics and put a block on the fire to stop it from travelling through the barn.

“The fire is now essentially surrounded and we’re quite confident that there’s no further risk.

“We will, however, be at this incident for a further two hours dampening down.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added the smoke plume had been “knocked back considerably” since crews arrived, but advised nearby residents to keep their windows and doors closed.

Six fire engines and a water bowser from Leyland, as well as the stinger from Blackburn, were in attendance at the height of the incident.

Firefighters equipped four breathing apparatus, used one hose reel, two main jets and a ground monitor to extinguish the flames.

The incident was later reduced to five fire engines, with crews using one hose reel to dampen down any hotspots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anyone know what’s happening? Lots of fire engines flying up Harpers Lane,” one resident wrote on social media.

Another responded: “It’s the farm and barns that are on fire.