2 . Adam Wharton

Moorland's biggest footballing success story is Adam Wharton. The midfielder was born in Blackburn and educated at Moorland, signing his first professional contract at Blackburn Rovers in February 2022. On May 21 2024, Wharton received his first senior call up for the England team as part of the 33-player preliminary squad for UEFA Euro 2024. He made his England debut, as a substitute on June 3 during a 3–0 win against Bosnia and Herzegovina. He was signed by Crystal Palace in February 2024 for an initial fee of £18 million, which could potentially rise to £22 million. | Getty Images