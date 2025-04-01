Former headteacher, Jonathan Harrison has confirmed the news to the Post.
He said: “Yes, that’s gone too. We won the National Championship nine times - no other school can say that. We were just a small school in Clitheroe.”
The academy were National Champions in 2014, 2017, 2018, 2020, 2023 and 2024. They were also Lancashire Champions in 2014, 2017, 2018, 2021.
The academy director was former Blackburn Rovers star Matt Derbyshire, and in the past, a series of guest coaches attended, including Manchester City legend, Yaya Touré.
Check out some of the famous players the academy helped nuture on the pages below.
1. Jack Vale
Jack Vale is a Welsh footballer who plays as a forward for Scottish Premiership side Motherwell on loan from Blackburn Rovers. He is a former Wales under-21 international. | Ben Roberts Photo Photo: Ben Roberts Photo
2. Adam Wharton
Moorland's biggest footballing success story is Adam Wharton.
The midfielder was born in Blackburn and educated at Moorland, signing his first professional contract at Blackburn Rovers in February 2022. On May 21 2024, Wharton received his first senior call up for the England team as part of the 33-player preliminary squad for UEFA Euro 2024. He made his England debut, as a substitute on June 3 during a 3–0 win against Bosnia and Herzegovina. He was signed by Crystal Palace in February 2024 for an initial fee of £18 million, which could potentially rise to £22 million. | Getty Images
3. Stefan Mols
Stefan Mols (yellow) is a Spanish semi-professional footballer who currently plays as a midfielder for National League North club Curzon Ashton. In January 2017, Mols signed a two-and-a-half year professional contract with Blackburn Rovers and has also played for Northern Premier League side Warrington Town and Spanish side Intercity. | Marc Atkins Photo: Marc Atkins
4. Jay Haddow
Jay Haddow (centre) plays as a defender for Hong Kong Premier League club Kitchee. The 20-year-old was born in Hong Kong and is a youth international for Japan. He moved to England aged 12 and signed for Blackburn Rovers in 2016, becoming a professional in 2022. | Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC Photo: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.