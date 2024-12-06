10 Pubs where you can watch the Fury vs Usyk boxing match in Blackpool

The Fury vs Usyk fight will be taking place at the Kingdom Arena in Saudi Arabia on December 21. After Usyk handed him his first loss and Fury is determined to avenge his only defeat on his record.

The fight is set to be shown in the UK on DAZN Pay-Per-View, Sky Sports Box Office and TNT Sports Box Office.

The first fight between the two did not disappoint and you won’t want to miss a second.

Enjoy the photos of 10 amazing pubs in Blackpool that will be showing the heavyweight action live:

1 . The original Fury vs Usyk fight took place in Riyadh in Saudi Arabia at the Kingdom Arena. The original Fury vs Usyk fight took place in Riyadh in Saudi Arabia at the Kingdom Arena. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Exterior of The Frenchmans Cove on King Street, Blackpool which is up for sale at a bargain price. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk was within the top 10 most watched boxing matches of all time on May 18. | Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

3 . The outside of the Tommy Cutlers bar and the outdoor seating area. In December, Fury will face Klitschko's compatriot Oleksandr Usyk in a blockbuster rematch - live on TNT Sports Box Office and discovery+ - seven months after Usyk dealt Fury his first career defeat. | National World Photo: National World Photo Sales