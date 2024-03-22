Brian Finney with exhibits about his father Sir Tom at the Pride of the Pitch Exhibition launch at Lancashire Archives, PrestonBrian Finney with exhibits about his father Sir Tom at the Pride of the Pitch Exhibition launch at Lancashire Archives, Preston
Brian Finney with exhibits about his father Sir Tom at the Pride of the Pitch Exhibition launch at Lancashire Archives, Preston

National Football Museum: 10 pictures from a new exhibition celebrating Preston's footballing greats

The exhibition runs until late June.

By Catherine Musgrove
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 12:31 GMT

The National Football Museum has brought its Pride of the Pitch Exhibition to Lancashire Archives in Bow Lane.

It chronicles the city’s footballing greats from the ‘Invincibles’ team of the 1880s all the way to the mid 20th century, Dick, Kerr Ladies, and the legendary Sir Tom Finney.

Read more about the event and what's available here

Here's 10 pictures from the launch event on Thursday evening.

Brian Finney with exhibits about his father Sir Tom at the Pride of the Pitch Exhibition launch at Lancashire Archives, Preston

1. Brian Finney with exhibits about his father Sir Tom at the Pride of the Pitch Exhibition launch at Lancashire Archives, Preston

Brian Finney with exhibits about his father Sir Tom at the Pride of the Pitch Exhibition launch at Lancashire Archives, Preston Photo: NW

Photo Sales
Coun Peter Kelly and Gail Newsham at the Pride of the Pitch Exhibition launch at Lancashire Archives, Preston

2. Coun Peter Kelly and Gail Newsham at the Pride of the Pitch Exhibition launch at Lancashire Archives, Preston

Coun Peter Kelly and Gail Newsham at the Pride of the Pitch Exhibition launch at Lancashire Archives, Preston Photo: NW

Photo Sales
Former Dick Kerr's footballer Freda Garth at the Pride of the Pitch Exhibition launch at Lancashire Archives, Preston

3. Former Dick Kerr's footballer Freda Garth at the Pride of the Pitch Exhibition launch at Lancashire Archives, Preston

Former Dick Kerr's footballer Freda Garth at the Pride of the Pitch Exhibition launch at Lancashire Archives, Preston

Photo Sales
National Football Museum Chief Executive Tim Desmond at the Pride of the Pitch Exhibition launch at Lancashire Archives, Preston

4. National Football Museum Chief Executive Tim Desmond at the Pride of the Pitch Exhibition launch at Lancashire Archives, Preston

National Football Museum Chief Executive Tim Desmond at the Pride of the Pitch Exhibition launch at Lancashire Archives, Preston

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonFootballPreston North EndEngland football teamEngland Women footballLancashire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.