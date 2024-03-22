The National Football Museum has brought its Pride of the Pitch Exhibition to Lancashire Archives in Bow Lane.
It chronicles the city’s footballing greats from the ‘Invincibles’ team of the 1880s all the way to the mid 20th century, Dick, Kerr Ladies, and the legendary Sir Tom Finney.
Here's 10 pictures from the launch event on Thursday evening.
1. Brian Finney with exhibits about his father Sir Tom at the Pride of the Pitch Exhibition launch at Lancashire Archives, Preston
Photo: NW
2. Coun Peter Kelly and Gail Newsham at the Pride of the Pitch Exhibition launch at Lancashire Archives, Preston
Photo: NW
3. Former Dick Kerr's footballer Freda Garth at the Pride of the Pitch Exhibition launch at Lancashire Archives, Preston
4. National Football Museum Chief Executive Tim Desmond at the Pride of the Pitch Exhibition launch at Lancashire Archives, Preston
