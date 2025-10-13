Fans gathered to see Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and new judge KSI join hosts Ant & Dec for a spectacular day of auditions at the historic venue.

This marks the return of the beloved ITV talent show to Blackpool, giving audiences a chance to experience the excitement of BGT up close.

Unlike the usual televised auditions, these sessions invite the public to join in the fun - sitting alongside the celebrity judges and hosts to witness the talent firsthand.

From singers and dancers to magicians and acrobats, attendees can expect a dazzling variety of performances showcasing the very best of British talent.

Take a look at 10 star-studded photos at the celebrity judges arrived in the resort:

The judges are in town, the crowd is buzzing, and BGT magic is back in Blackpool!

Simon Cowell looks as iconic as ever as the judges get ready to meet the nation's talent.

Amanda Holden dazzles on the BGT red carpet, ready to spot the UK's next big talent!