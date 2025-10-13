10 photos as Ant & Dec, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and KSI light up BGT Blackpool auditions

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 13th Oct 2025, 18:37 BST

The Britain’s Got Talent judging panel and hosts made a glamorous return to Blackpool as the Winter Gardens welcomed this year’s Judge Auditions.

Fans gathered to see Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and new judge KSI join hosts Ant & Dec for a spectacular day of auditions at the historic venue.

This marks the return of the beloved ITV talent show to Blackpool, giving audiences a chance to experience the excitement of BGT up close.

Unlike the usual televised auditions, these sessions invite the public to join in the fun - sitting alongside the celebrity judges and hosts to witness the talent firsthand.

From singers and dancers to magicians and acrobats, attendees can expect a dazzling variety of performances showcasing the very best of British talent.

Take a look at 10 star-studded photos at the celebrity judges arrived in the resort:

The judges are in town, the crowd is buzzing, and BGT magic is back in Blackpool!

1. Britain's Got Talent stars arrive in Blackpool

The judges are in town, the crowd is buzzing, and BGT magic is back in Blackpool! | Dave Nelson

Simon Cowell looks as iconic as ever as the judges get ready to meet the nation’s talent.

2. Britain's Got Talent stars arrive in Blackpool

Simon Cowell looks as iconic as ever as the judges get ready to meet the nation’s talent. | Dave Nelson

Amanda Holden dazzles on the BGT red carpet, ready to spot the UK’s next big talent!

3. Britain's Got Talent stars arrive in Blackpool

Amanda Holden dazzles on the BGT red carpet, ready to spot the UK’s next big talent! | Dave Nelson

KSI joins the panel for this year’s auditions, bringing fresh energy to the Winter Gardens.

4. Britain's Got Talent stars arrive in Blackpool

KSI joins the panel for this year’s auditions, bringing fresh energy to the Winter Gardens. | Dave Nelson

