10 of the priciest post codes in Blackburn - see if you live on one of these roads

Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Blackburn postcodes.

To keep the data less skewed, they only ranked the streets that had over three sales.

Check out where the most expensive streets are near you in the pages below - ranked from cheapest to most expensive on average.

Whalley Road, Wilpshire - BB1 9LQ Since 2020 there have been 5 sales in the BB1 9LQ (Whalley Road, Wilpshire) area, with an average price of £416,999.

Beardwood Meadow, Blackburn There have been four sales since 2020 in Beardwood Meadow, with an average price of £418,125.

Wilpshire Road, Blackburn (BB1 9LJ) The BB1 9LJ area of Wilpshire Road has had four sales in five years, commanding an average of £430,000.

Knowsley Road (BB1 9PN), Wilpshire There have been six sales in this postcode area since 2020, with the average price £459,999.