10 of the most expensive streets to buy a property in Preston revealed

Property Solvers, a professional quick-sale company, analysed HM Land Registry data from 2020 onwards to identify the most expensive streets across the Preston area.
Some of the most high-value addresses include:
- The Pines (PR2) – 3 properties sold for an average of £623,006
- Fulwood Row (PR2) – 3 properties sold for an average of £480,000
- Eton Park (PR2) – 3 properties sold for an average of £469,583
Commenting on the data, Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.”
Commenting on the data, Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: "To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales."

"It's therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Greenlands Grove (PR2) sold for £680,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £20,000 and under on Glenview Court (PR2), Medway House (PR2) and Medway House (PR2)."
