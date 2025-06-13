10 of the most expensive streets to buy a property in Preston revealed

Commenting on the data, Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.”

“It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Greenlands Grove (PR2) sold for £680,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £20,000 and under on Glenview Court (PR2), Medway House (PR2) and Medway House (PR2).”), which sold for £680,000, while some of the lowest sales were recorded at just £20,000 or less on Glenview Court, Medway House, and other nearby addresses.