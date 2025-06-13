10 of the most expensive streets to buy a property in Preston revealed

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 13th Jun 2025, 15:54 BST

Looking to buy at the top end of Preston’s property market? New figures reveal where the city’s priciest homes are changing hands.

Property Solvers, a professional quick-sale company, analysed HM Land Registry data from 2020 onwards to identify the most expensive streets across the Preston area.

Some of the most high-value addresses include:

  • The Pines (PR2) – 3 properties sold for an average of £623,006
  • Fulwood Row (PR2) – 3 properties sold for an average of £480,000
  • Eton Park (PR2) – 3 properties sold for an average of £469,583

Commenting on the data, Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.”

“It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Greenlands Grove (PR2) sold for £680,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £20,000 and under on Glenview Court (PR2), Medway House (PR2) and Medway House (PR2).”), which sold for £680,000, while some of the lowest sales were recorded at just £20,000 or less on Glenview Court, Medway House, and other nearby addresses.

Take a look at the full top 10 in the gallery below:

Average price: £623,006 | Number of sales: 3

1. The Pines, Fulwood, Preston, PR2 9SX

Average price: £623,006 | Number of sales: 3 | Google

Average price: £480,000 | Number of sales: 3

2. Fulwood Row, Preston, Lancashire, PR2 5RU

Average price: £480,000 | Number of sales: 3 | Google

Average price: £469,583 | Number of sales: 3

3. Eton Park, Fulwood, Preston, PR2 9NL

Average price: £469,583 | Number of sales: 3 | Google

Average price: £389,183 | Number of sales: 16

4. Williams Lane, Williams Lane, Preston, PR2 9UF

Average price: £389,183 | Number of sales: 16 | Google

