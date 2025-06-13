10 of the cheapest streets to buy a property in Preston revealed

Property Solvers, a professional quick-sale company, analysed HM Land Registry figures from 2020 onwards to uncover the least expensive places to buy a home across the city.
Among the most budget-friendly streets are:
- Conway House (PR1) – 8 properties sold for an average of £27,625
- Glenview Court (PR2) – 3 properties sold for an average of £28,733
- Severn House (PR1) – 6 properties sold for an average of £30,583
Commenting on the data, Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.”
“It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Greenlands Grove (PR2) sold for £680,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £20,000 and under on Glenview Court (PR2), Medway House (PR2) and Medway House (PR2).”
Explore the full list and see where you might find a property bargain in our gallery below:
