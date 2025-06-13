10 of the cheapest streets to buy a property in Preston revealed

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 13th Jun 2025, 15:38 BST

Looking to get on the property ladder in Preston without breaking the bank? The latest data highlights some of Preston’s most affordable streets.

Property Solvers, a professional quick-sale company, analysed HM Land Registry figures from 2020 onwards to uncover the least expensive places to buy a home across the city.

Among the most budget-friendly streets are:

  • Conway House (PR1) – 8 properties sold for an average of £27,625
  • Glenview Court (PR2) – 3 properties sold for an average of £28,733
  • Severn House (PR1) – 6 properties sold for an average of £30,583

Commenting on the data, Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.”

“It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Greenlands Grove (PR2) sold for £680,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £20,000 and under on Glenview Court (PR2), Medway House (PR2) and Medway House (PR2).”

Explore the full list and see where you might find a property bargain in our gallery below:

Average price: £27,625 | Number of sales: 8

1. Conway House, Samuel Street, Preston, PR1 4YJ

Average price: £27,625 | Number of sales: 8 | Google

Average price: £28,733 | Number of sales: 3

2. Glenview Court, Fulwood, PR2 6EG

Average price: £28,733 | Number of sales: 3 | Google

Average price: £30,583 | Number of sales: 6

3. Severn House, Samuel Street, Preston, PR1 4YL

Average price: £30,583 | Number of sales: 6 | Google

Average price: £32,608 | Number of sales: 12

4. Holland Lodge, Grange Avenue, PR2 6PG

Average price: £32,608 | Number of sales: 12 | Google

