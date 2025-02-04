10 of Lancashire's most booked and popular restaurants on OpenTable to try in 2025

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 4th Feb 2025, 19:12 BST
Updated 4th Feb 2025, 19:17 BST

Looking for the most booked and popular restaurants in Lancashire? You’re in the right place!

Each month, OpenTable analyses nearly 500,000 new global diner reviews from the past month.

They then sort the results by location to help you discover new favourite restaurants.

Only verified diners get to review restaurants on OpenTable.

Here are ten of the county’s most booked and popular restaurants:

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

Old Langho Road, Blackburn, BB6 8AW | 4.6 out of 5 (825 Google reviews) | "Excellent Sunday roast, friendly and helpful staff and lovely cosy setting."

1. The Black Bull Inn

Old Langho Road, Blackburn, BB6 8AW | 4.6 out of 5 (825 Google reviews) | "Excellent Sunday roast, friendly and helpful staff and lovely cosy setting." | Google

Photo Sales
Main Road, Bolton-le-Sands, Carnforth, LA5 8DQ | 4.3 out of 5 (1,103 Google reviews) | "Best pub in the area. Evening meals are superb."

2. Royal Hotel

Main Road, Bolton-le-Sands, Carnforth, LA5 8DQ | 4.3 out of 5 (1,103 Google reviews) | "Best pub in the area. Evening meals are superb." | Google

Photo Sales
Liverpool Road North, Burscough, Ormskirk, L40 4BY | 4.7 out of 5 (1,821 Google reviews) | "Excellent food, cosy atmosphere, friendly staff, friendly owners and great beer."

3. The Hop Vine

Liverpool Road North, Burscough, Ormskirk, L40 4BY | 4.7 out of 5 (1,821 Google reviews) | "Excellent food, cosy atmosphere, friendly staff, friendly owners and great beer." | Google

Photo Sales
The Gravel, Mere Brow, Preston, PR4 6JX | 4.6 out of 5 (1,122 Google reviews) | "Enjoyable meal, great service and good quality products."

4. The Legh Arms

The Gravel, Mere Brow, Preston, PR4 6JX | 4.6 out of 5 (1,122 Google reviews) | "Enjoyable meal, great service and good quality products." | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:RestaurantsLancashire
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice