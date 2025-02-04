10 of Lancashire's most booked and popular restaurants on OpenTable to try in 2025

Each month, OpenTable analyses nearly 500,000 new global diner reviews from the past month.
They then sort the results by location to help you discover new favourite restaurants.
Only verified diners get to review restaurants on OpenTable.
Here are ten of the county’s most booked and popular restaurants:
1. The Black Bull Inn
Old Langho Road, Blackburn, BB6 8AW | 4.6 out of 5 (825 Google reviews) | "Excellent Sunday roast, friendly and helpful staff and lovely cosy setting." | Google
2. Royal Hotel
Main Road, Bolton-le-Sands, Carnforth, LA5 8DQ | 4.3 out of 5 (1,103 Google reviews) | "Best pub in the area. Evening meals are superb." | Google
3. The Hop Vine
Liverpool Road North, Burscough, Ormskirk, L40 4BY | 4.7 out of 5 (1,821 Google reviews) | "Excellent food, cosy atmosphere, friendly staff, friendly owners and great beer." | Google
4. The Legh Arms
The Gravel, Mere Brow, Preston, PR4 6JX | 4.6 out of 5 (1,122 Google reviews) | "Enjoyable meal, great service and good quality products." | Google