The average house price in Kirkham is £0 using HM Land Registry data.

The average property price increased by £43,728 (23.7%) over the last 5 years and increased by £8,741 (3.98%) over the last 12 months.

Over the last year, there were 81 residential property sales – a decrease of 57 transactions (-70.37%) relative to the previous year. The majority of house sales (20) were in the £110,000 - £144,000 range. Then came properties in the £178,000 - £212,000 range, where 17 were sold within this price bracket.

Excluding fall throughs, properties are taking an average of 45 days to sell (from being listed to completion) and the average difference between asking and sold prices is £-9,212 (-3%).

In June 2024, there were 16 new estate agency instructions, 17 agreed home sales and 17 property price reductions.

There are the most and least expensive streets in Kirkham:

2 . Berkley Close PR4 2DT | Average House Sale = £420,833 | Number of Sales = 3 | Google Photo Sales

3 . Regency Crescent PR4 2DX | Average House Sale = £379,166 | Number of Sales = 6 | Google Photo Sales