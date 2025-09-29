10 must-visit pubs in Lancashire as chosen by drinker's bible The Good Beer Guide 2026

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 29th Sep 2025, 19:25 BST

These must-visit Lancashire pubs made the Good Beer Guide 2026.

The 2026 edition of the UK’s best-selling beer and pub guide has been revealed, featuring top watering holes around the county.

The Good Beer Guide, which surveys 4,500 pubs, is considered to be the ‘definitive beer drinker’s guide’ for those seeking the best pints in the nation’s pubs and is published annually by The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

To celebrate this month’s release of the latest ‘drinker’s bible’, we have chosen ten brilliant Lancashire pubs that feature in the 2026 guide.

Take a look below and let us know your favourite ‘proper’ pubs:

South Meadow Lane, Preston, PR1 8JP | "A riverside pub near Miller Park and the large railway bridge offering food, drink and culture."

1. New Continental

South Meadow Lane, Preston, PR1 8JP | "A riverside pub near Miller Park and the large railway bridge offering food, drink and culture." | Google

Topping Street, Blackpool, FY1 3AD | "A friendly welcome is always guaranteed at this quirky micropub where conversation rules the roost."

2. Cask and Tap

Topping Street, Blackpool, FY1 3AD | "A friendly welcome is always guaranteed at this quirky micropub where conversation rules the roost." | Google

Adelphi Street, Preston, PR1 7BE | "Single-room bar adjacent to the university that reopened in 2018 with up to five real ale pumps on the bar."

3. Vinyl Tap

Adelphi Street, Preston, PR1 7BE | "Single-room bar adjacent to the university that reopened in 2018 with up to five real ale pumps on the bar." | Google

Highfield Road, Blackpool, FY4 2JE | "One of a number of micropub opened locally during Covid restrictions, this is a great asset to the local real ale scene and was an instant success."

4. JD Drinkwater’s Ale House

Highfield Road, Blackpool, FY4 2JE | "One of a number of micropub opened locally during Covid restrictions, this is a great asset to the local real ale scene and was an instant success." | Google

