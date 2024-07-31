10 most expensive and cheapest streets in Fulwood over the last 5 years - including Garstang Road

Sam Quine
By Sam Quine
Published 31st Jul 2024, 12:12 BST

The most expensive and cheapest streets in this Lancashire area have been revealed.

A recent study has found the 10 most expensive and cheapest streets in Fulwood based on average house sales.

Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2019.

This was done in order to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Fulwood postcodes.

The average house price in Fulwood is £185,300 using HM Land Registry data.

The average property price increased by £40,122 (20.61%) over the last 5 years and increased by £8,021 (3.54%) over the last 12 months.

PR2 3XR | Average House Sale = £28,118 | No. of Sales = 8

1. Barmouth Court (least expensive streets)

PR2 3XR | Average House Sale = £28,118 | No. of Sales = 8 | Google

PR2 7EN | Average House Sale = £46,750 | No. of Sales = 4

2. Golf View

PR2 7EN | Average House Sale = £46,750 | No. of Sales = 4 | Google

PR2 8GH | Average House Sale = £55,249 | No. of Sales = 4

3. The Paddock

PR2 8GH | Average House Sale = £55,249 | No. of Sales = 4 | Google

PR2 7EQ | Average House Sale = £56,111 | No. of Sales = 9

4. Hanover Court

PR2 7EQ | Average House Sale = £56,111 | No. of Sales = 9 | Google

