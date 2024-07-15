10 most expensive and cheapest streets in Chorley over the last 5 years - including Flag Lane

Sam Quine
By Sam Quine

Digital Reporter

Published 15th Jul 2024, 20:02 BST

The most expensive and cheapest streets in this Lancashire area have been revealed.

A recent study has found the 10 most expensive and cheapest streets in Chorley based on average house sales.

Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2019 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Chorley postcodes.

On Flag Lane (PR6), 3 properties sold for an average of £570,000. Strawberry Fields (PR7), 4 properties sold for an average of £536,625. 

Also, Merefield (PR7) saw 6 properties sell for an average of £512,500.

Some of the cheapest streets include Progress Street (PR6) (where 3 properties sold for an average of £68,200), Brighton Street (PR6) (where 3 properties sold for an average of £74,000) and Limbrick Road (PR6)  (where 3 properties sold for an average of £78,233).

Commenting on the data, Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.”  

“It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Preston Road (PR6) sold for £775,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £46,800 and under on Brighton Street (PR6), Lyons Lane (PR6) and Park Road (PR6).”

