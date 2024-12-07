The times vary across Lancashire and we have compiled nine of them together in the ultimate guide for the late night Christmas shopper this festive season.

These shopping centres include Houndshill in Blackpool, Fishergate in Preston and many more that will open to make sure you get everything for your Christmas Day.

During December there is also cheaper parking available in Blackpool with four hours of parking for £2 in most council car parks excluding the multi story Talbot Road car park.

Below are ten photos of shopping centres that will be staying open for Christmas shopping along with dates and times.

1 . The St Georges shopping centre will be open late during December for late night Christmas shopping. It will be open until 7pm on December 21 and 23.

2 . 213, Fishergate Shopping Centre, Fishergate, Preston PR1 8HJ - 4 stars (464 reviews) The Fishergate shopping centre will be open late for Christmas shopping. It will be open until 7pm for the week commencing December 16.

3 . Blackburn Mall shopping centre. The Blackburn Mall shopping centre will be open until 7pm from December 16 to 21. The Mall will be open until 7pm on December 23 as well.

4 . Affinity Lancashire Outlet Shopping This shopping centre will be open until 7pm on December 19 and 20.