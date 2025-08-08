10 Lancashire restaurants named finalists in prestigious English Curry Awards 2025

Now in its 14th year, the event celebrates the very best in the English curry industry - from talented chefs to outstanding restaurants – and highlights the dedication and skill behind one of the nation’s favourite cuisines.

The winners will be revealed at a ceremony on Monday, August 11 at the Eastside Rooms in Birmingham.

A spokesperson for the English Curry Awards said: “These awards promise to be a memorable event that honours the dedication and hard work of the nominees and celebrates the rich tapestry of flavours that the curry industry brings to the English culinary landscape.

“The awards provide a platform to applaud the exceptional efforts of those who have made significant contributions to the curry sector and continue to elevate the nation’s love for curry.

“We would like to congratulate all of our finalists and wish them all the best of luck.”

The Lancashire finalists are:

1 . Aroma Asian Restaurant, Church Street, Burnley, BB11 2DL Finalist in the Curry Restaurant of the Year category as well as Kitchen of the Year. | Google Photo Sales

2 . Usha, Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5BZ Finalist in the Indian Restaurant Of The Year category. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Jaipur, Burnley Road, Padiham, Burnley, BB12 8QN Finalist in the Kitchen of the Year category. | Google Photo Sales