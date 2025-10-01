10 illegal e-bikes, e-scooters and off-road bikes have been seized from the streets of Blackburn during a police crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

The operation saw officers from the Blackburn Neighbourhood Policing Team, Roads Policing Unit and Drone Team - supported by the National Police Air Service - target vehicles being used illegally around the town on Saturday, September 27.

Most of the seized vehicles were taken under Section 165 of the Road Traffic Act for having no insurance or licence and will now be crushed.

During the operation, one man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, money laundering, failing to stop and dangerous driving.

He has since been released under investigation.

Roads Policing Inspector, Dean Skelton said: “This operation means that ten nuisance vehicles have now been removed from the streets and are no longer able to cause an issue for those living in the area, but we’re not going to stop there and will continue operations like this.

“Vehicle nuisance and anti-social driving is one of the top issues raised to us by the local community through our Lancashire Talking survey and hopefully these operations show you that we are listening and we are acting on your concerns.”

The crackdown formed part of Operation Centurion, a county-wide initiative aimed at tackling anti-social behaviour, including the illegal use of e-bikes, e-scooters and nuisance motorbikes.

Anyone with information about nuisance vehicles — including e-bikes, e-scooters or quad bikes being used in public — can report it online at: www.lancashire-pcc.gov.uk/lancashire-tackling-asb.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.