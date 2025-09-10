10 illegal e-bikes and e-scooters seized in Preston as police crackdown on anti-social behaviour

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 10th Sep 2025, 14:50 BST
Ten more illegal e-bikes and e-scooters have been seized by police as part of ongoing operations targeting anti-social behaviour and nuisance vehicles in Preston.

The latest action took place on Wednesday, September 3 in areas including Ribbleton - one of the city’s most reported trouble spots - as well as St Matts, Ingol and Cottam.

Officers from the Prosper Partnership team, Roads Crime Unit and Preston’s Neighbourhood Policing Team carried out the operation.

Some of the vehicles seized in Preston since July. It is part of Operation Centurion, a county-wide initiative targeting anti-social behaviour including the illegal use of e-bikes, e-scooters and general motorbike nuisanceplaceholder image
Some of the vehicles seized in Preston since July. It is part of Operation Centurion, a county-wide initiative targeting anti-social behaviour including the illegal use of e-bikes, e-scooters and general motorbike nuisance | Lancashire Police

The vehicles were seized mostly under Section 165 of the Road Traffic Act for lacking insurance or a licence.

Vehicles seized under this legislation are permanently removed and crushed, preventing further nuisance to local communities.

Insp Adam Pearson, from Preston’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Since July, we have seized over 150 illegal e-bikes and e-scooters from the streets of Preston meaning that they can no longer cause an issue for local communities.

“Local residents regularly tell us that nuisance vehicles and the use of illegal e-bikes and e-scooters is one of their top concerns and that is why we are carrying out operations like this and will continue to do so because ASB is unacceptable and we are committed to tackling it.”

The seizures form part of Operation Centurion, a county-wide initiative targeting anti-social behaviour, including the illegal use of e-bikes, e-scooters and motorbike nuisance.

Lancashire Police continue to work closely with local councils, housing associations and other partners to tackle all forms of anti-social behaviour.

Residents can report issues or find out more at www.lancashire-pcc.gov.uk/lancashire-tackling-asb.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or contact police via 101 (non-emergency) or 999 (emergency).

