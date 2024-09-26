In a survey by IT service softwareInvGate, Blackpool in came second place, with new businesses increasing by 7.24 per cent between 2022 and 2023.

Blackpool recorded a gain of 280 establishments, going from 3,870 in 2022 to 4,150 in 2023. Of those businesses, 125 were in the transport and storage sector, and 110 were in the business administration andsupport services sector.

Take a look at the business opportunities available now for less than £20,000 in the Blackpool area. Some are businesses only, some units ready to go with business potential.

1 . Former Welcome Chinese Takeaway, Devonshire Road Kenricks Commercial are offering this former Chinese takaway business for £5,000. They say it has a "busy all-year-round trading location", strong trading accounts and "tremendous potential". | Kenricks Commercial/Rightmove Photo: Kenricks Commercial/Rightmove Photo Sales

2 . Rolled Up Cafe, Lytham Road, Blackpool This cafe recently ceased trading but is equipped and ready to trade, with space for up to 23 guests. Priced at £7,500. | Kenricks Commercial/Rightmove Photo: Kenricks Commercial/Rightmove Photo Sales

3 . Fresh N Fruity, Red Bank Road, Blackpool The shop is situated in the busy and popular all year-round trading location of Red Bank Road in Bispham Village. It's said to have good trading accounts and potential to increase trade. Priced at £8,500. | Kenricks Commerical/Rightmove Photo: Kenricks Commerical/Rightmove Photo Sales

4 . TFC, Highfield Road, Blackpool This fast food takeaway ceased trading in September 2021 and is offered for sale for £10,000. The equipment remains and belongs to the landlord. | Kays Peake Properties/Rightmove Photo: Kays Peake Properties/Rightmove Photo Sales