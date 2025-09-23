10 busiest North West railway stations ranked by cancellation rates

Published 23rd Sep 2025, 19:58 BST

The busiest railway stations in the North West have been ranked by their train cancellation rates – with Manchester Airport topping the list.

Data analysed by the BBC from the Office for Rail and Road (ORR) covers 2,471 stations across Great Britain and shows where passengers face the most disruption.

Between August 18, 2024 and August 16, 2025, 3.3% of all scheduled stops nationwide were cancelled – slightly higher than the previous year’s 3.2%.

The Department for Transport (DfT) said cancellations have begun to fall in recent months and pointed to plans to bring rail services under public ownership through the creation of Great British Railways, a new body set to oversee the system by the end of 2027.

A DfT spokesperson said operators would have to meet “rigorous, bespoke standards” under the reforms.

1. Manchester Airport

1. Manchester Airport

Percentage of stops cancelled between August 18, 2024 to 16 August 16, 2025 - 7.1%

2. Preston

2. Preston

Percentage of stops cancelled between August 18, 2024 to 16 August 16, 2025 - 5.4%

3. Manchester Oxford Road

3. Manchester Oxford Road

Percentage of stops cancelled between August 18, 2024 to 16 August 16, 2025 - 5%

4. Manchester Victoria

4. Manchester Victoria

Percentage of stops cancelled between August 18, 2024 to 16 August 16, 2025 - 4.5%

