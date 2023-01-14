Stephen Atkinson, leader of Ribble Valley Borough Council, who joined the cast and crew at the event described the forthcoming film as ‘absolutely fantastic’.

Greatest Days was shot in Clitheroe and the surrounding countryside last April, followed by shoots in London and Athens. Delighted council leader Stephen said the film will showcase the charm of Clitheroe and the surrounding countryside to a global audience.

The film was shot at numerous locations across Clitheroe and culminated in a big song and dance number in the town centre.

Ribble Valley Borough Council leader Stephen Atkinson and the council’s principal communications officer, Theresa Sanderson, who was the film’s Clitheroe liaison officer, at the cast and crew screening of Greatest Days in Piccadilly Circus, London.

The film is based on the stage musical, The Band, about a group of women who reunite after 25 years to see their favourite band. Its film adaptation follows the success of musical movies like Mamma Mia and features 16 of Take That’s greatest hits, as well as new material.

Stephen Atkinson said: “I was delighted to attend the cast and crew screening of Greatest Days and can say that the film is absolutely fantastic.

“It received a standing ovation at the end of the screening and I am honestly not surprised.

“It has laugh-out-loud moments and heart-breaking moments, and some amazing song and dance numbers.

“It is just the tonic we need as we negotiate the post-pandemic period and we are looking forward to working with the Greatest Days team to create a lasting legacy for the film in Clitheroe for years to come.”

Council officers are now working on a series of activities to coincide with the film’s release this spring and further details will be announced in due course.

Described as ‘a feelgood universal story of love and friendship’, the film introduces five schoolgirls – Rachel, Heather, Zoe, Claire and Debbie – who live in Clitheroe and have the night of their lives at a concert featuring their favourite boyband.

Twenty-five years later their lives have changed in a myriad of ways, as they reunite to reminisce about their past.