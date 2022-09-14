Ribble Valley Council has announced their plans for bin collection on the day of the Queen's funeral as they suspend the service.

Changes to the council services mean households whose bins are collected on Mondays will receive a double collection on Monday, September 26 instead.

The day of the Queen’s funeral has been declared a public holiday, so council services, including bin collection, will be suspended.

Ribble Valley Mayor Stuart Hirst signs a book of condolence at the Ribble Valley Borough Council Offices.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the period of national mourning, all mayoral engagements and Ribble Valley Borough Council meetings will not take place.

The Council Offices and all council facilities will close on the day of the Queen’s funeral and reopen on Tuesday, September 20 and a number of arrangements are in place for public observance in Ribble Valley following the death of the Queen.

Books of Condolence have been opened in the main reception at the Council Offices in Church Walk, Clitheroe, and the Old Station Buildings in Berry Lane, Longridge.

The Council Offices are open from 8.45am to 5pm and the Old Station Buildings from 10am to 4pm, except on the day of the Queen’s funeral.

Ribble Valley Mayor and Mayoress Stuart and Elaine Hirst laid flowers of remembrance at the entrance to Clitheroe Castle in Castlegate on Friday 9 September. Members of the public are also invited to lay flowers at Clitheroe Castle, or Vale Gardens in Whalley and Towneley Gardens Longridge.

Flowers will be kept neat and tidy daily by the council’s grounds maintenance staff and removed in accordance with Royal protocol following the Queen’s funeral.

During the period of national mourning, all mayoral engagements and Ribble Valley Borough Council meetings will not take place.

Ribble Valley Mayor Stuart Hirst said: “The Queen was a truly remarkable monarch, who demonstrated extraordinary dedication and commitment to duty throughout her reign, providing leadership and continuity for over 70 years.

“She was admired and loved across the world and our sadness is shared by the global community, as we remember with affection and gratitude the lifetime of service given by our longest-reigning monarch.”