The tree becomes part of the living legacy in honour of Her Majesty, joining over a million trees already planted across the UK as part of The Queen’s Green Canopy.

Let's Grow Preston (LGP) joins over 300 organisations from across the UK that were recently announced by the QGC as recipients of these special trees in The Queen’s name, which are gifted in a pot embossed with Her Majesty’s cypher.

Presented by the Deputy Lieutenant for Lancashire, Gulab Singh MBE DL, the hazel tree will be planted on Sunday 20th November 2022 at Grange Park, Ribbleton, Preston.

Let's Grow Preston helps local communities brighten up their areas and greenspaces through gardening to improve wellbeing.

In addition to this honour, the LGP Development Director, Annie Wynn, was awarded a British Empire Medal in the 2022 Queen’s birthday honours for services to the community in Preston, Lancashire, particularly during Covid-19.

Annie Wynn said: “Receiving such a special tree is a huge honour for Let’s Grow Preston and is recognition for all the work that we do to support the Preston community, improving people’s physical and mental well-being

through nature. However, we wouldn’t be able to do anything without the generosity of our volunteers and the collaborative and cooperative way we work with Preston Food Hub Network, the allotmenteers and so many grassroot groups and local businesses”.

Mike Crosby, Chair of Trustees for LGP added: “We see this tree of hope as recognition for the part we play in the support of Preston communities and are honoured to accept the gift on behalf of the City of Preston.”

Lets Grow Preston is an environmental charity working in Preston, Lancashire.

Gulab Singh MBE DL commented: “It’s a great honour and privilege for Preston being one of the 300 recipients of this famous ‘Tree of Trees’, and one of eight across Lancashire. The Tree will be a constant reminder of the legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II for the people of Preston, particularly in the Platinum Jubilee year.