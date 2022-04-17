Andrew Snowden at Mounted Branch

Snowden visited Mounted Branch Headquarters in Hutton, Preston to hear first-hand how police horses help to tackle crime in Lancashire. During a tour of the site, the Commissioner met several of the horses kept by Lancashire Constabulary and those who look after them.

He also witnessed horses put through their paces in the training area, to get them ready for action in a range of scenarios from busy events like football matches, protests and parades to community policing and patrols.

During the tour, Andrew Snowden said: "Lancashire is known throughout the country for the quality of training our horses receive, including dealing with potential riot situations, fire hazards, and loud music and over the past 12 months I have seen for myself the important and unseen role in policing here in Lancashire and positive impact they have to keeping people safe."