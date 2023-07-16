News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Wyre & Preston North MP Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Met Office issues multiple weather warnings as storms set to batter UK

Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to 16 Preston and South Ribble establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 16 of Preston and South Ribble’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 16th Jul 2023, 14:06 BST

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 14 of South Ribble’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

It means that of Preston's 190 takeaways with ratings, 118 (62%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

Undefined: readMore
Fat Sams Grill at 165 Towngate, Leyland - 5 star rating.

1. Fat Sams Grill at 165 Towngate, Leyland

Fat Sams Grill at 165 Towngate, Leyland - 5 star rating. Photo: google

Photo Sales
Puccini at 244a Cop Lane, Penwortham. 5 star rating.

2. Puccini at 244a Cop Lane, Penwortham

Puccini at 244a Cop Lane, Penwortham. 5 star rating. Photo: google

Photo Sales
Avant Gardens at Wigan Road, Leyland, Lancashire. 5 star rating.

3. Avant Gardens at Wigan Road, Leyland, Lancashire

Avant Gardens at Wigan Road, Leyland, Lancashire. 5 star rating. Photo: google

Photo Sales
The Folly Coffee House at Worden Hall, Worden Park, Leyland, Lancashire. 5 stars.

4. The Folly Coffee House at Worden Hall, Worden Park, Leyland, Lancashire

The Folly Coffee House at Worden Hall, Worden Park, Leyland, Lancashire. 5 stars. Photo: google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4