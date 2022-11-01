Lancashire County Council are behind the plan to put the crossing on Park Hill Road in Garstang. They want residents and businesses to have their say in a consultation process, which ends on November 23 before outline plans are then submitted to the council’s planning department.

Why is another zebra crossing deemed necessary and where will it be sited?

The pedestrian crossing will sit between Moss Road junction and Church Street junction, with the purpose of the proposed zebra crossing on Park Hill Road to improve the safety of non-motorists in the area. The plans come as Lancashire County Council predicts a new housing development on Kepple Lane in Garstang will increase further traffic movement at the junction of Stubbins Lane.

Lancashire County Council proposes a zebra crossing on Park Hill Road, Garstang. Pic: Google Maps.

Most Popular

What does Lancashire County Council say about the plan?

Lancashire County Council says the plan are drawn up in response to concerns about an increase in traffic caused by a new housing development on Kepple Lane. A county hall spokesman added: "The new housing development on Kepple Lane is expected to lead to an increase in traffic in this area, as well as a growth in demand for people to cross the road to visit the town centre.

"Wyre Borough Council took forward our recommendation to include the construction of a new pedestrian crossing on Park Hill Road within the planning conditions for the new development, to be funded by the developer. We are currently consulting on this proposal, and any representations must be received by 23 November. If any objections are received these will be outlined in a report to the county council's cabinet for a decision."

What are residents saying about the plan?

Lancashire County Council have proposed the new zebra crossing receiving a mixed response from residents.

The proposal has generated debate with Garstang community groups. Garstang Town Council’s official Facebook account alerted the group to the proposal asking for feedback on the plans, here’s some of the responses.

Ian March: “There's already a "permissive" crossing in that location (not that many drivers acknowledge it when someone is waiting to cross per the Highway Code changes), so it shouldn't be a problem. However, I'd prefer it and the Booths one to be signal controlled.”

Bernadette Robinson: “Why not leave it as it is, for drivers to be courteous and let people cross there without a proper zebra crossing. As others have said there is too much happening there on that stretch of road with the two mini roundabouts being so close together.”

Sue Hubbard: “A zebra crossing requires drivers to behave in a specific way, see the Highway Code, making it a safer place to cross. Drivers who currently stop, thinking themselves to be courteous are putting the pedestrians in danger as there is nothing to compel a driver on the other side of the road to stop.”

The zebra crossing will be a consequence of new housing in the area.

Mandy Mitchell: “Think it would be a nightmare after school hours would be backed up! Many people stop already there to allow people to cross.”